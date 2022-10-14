Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 24,715 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of PowerFleet worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PWFL. Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.55. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

