Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 679 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Exelon by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 171,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 163,136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Exelon by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. 73,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.