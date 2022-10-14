ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Large Volume Increase

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,547,062 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ON Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

