ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

