OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,596. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

