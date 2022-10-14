Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $186.37 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.33 or 0.06757016 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00032025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00061973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology (ONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Ontology has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 875,249,524 in circulation. The last known price of Ontology is 0.21416947 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $27,004,349.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ont.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

