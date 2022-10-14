Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2023 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

