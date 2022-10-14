Opus Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 158,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.14. 4,592,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.