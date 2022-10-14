Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,700 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

