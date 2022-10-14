Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $24.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $19,249,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $12,194,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $8,238,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Stories

