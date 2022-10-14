Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $24.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.
Shares of PARA stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $19,249,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $12,194,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $8,238,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
