Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $67.87 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.