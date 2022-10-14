Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 93.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,167 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $2,110,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.