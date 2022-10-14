Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,959. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.