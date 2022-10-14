PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 3.2% This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,637.03 or 0.08545727 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $532.38 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.67 or 0.27675603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010809 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.