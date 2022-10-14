Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,634. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

