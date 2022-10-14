PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,452 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PYPL stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

