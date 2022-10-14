PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

