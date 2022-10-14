PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 4.6%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 29,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,248,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.00.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

