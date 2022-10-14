Peoples Bank OH Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE OKE traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $54.28. 23,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

