Peoples Bank OH Sells 2,364 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 344,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

