Peoples Bank OH Sells 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,061. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.74 and its 200-day moving average is $357.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

