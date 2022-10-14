PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

