Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$2.00. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 425 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$29.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

