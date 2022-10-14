PHX Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHX. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PHX opened at $3.74 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,122,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 46,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,227,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,788,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $291,958. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

