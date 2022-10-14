Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Trimmed by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $253.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

