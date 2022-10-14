Piper Sandler Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $77.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. Five9 has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 16.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.