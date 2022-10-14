PlayDapp Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.29 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $88.29 million and $11.06 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.43 or 0.27756936 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010841 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

