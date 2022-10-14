Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $145.17

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.17 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 134.16 ($1.62). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 134.60 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,158,457 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £447.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

