Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.14.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,713. The company has a market cap of $279.03 million, a PE ratio of 113.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 715.44%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe acquired 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

