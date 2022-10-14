PotCoin Market Cap Hits $829,793.80 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $829,793.80 and approximately $10.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

