Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for approximately 1.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 252,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,748. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53.

