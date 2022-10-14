Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 157,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 140.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 408,828 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,930 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

