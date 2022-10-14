Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,645 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Insider Activity

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.