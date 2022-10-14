Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.24. 192,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

