Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Kathryn Kulikoski Sells 308 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $193,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.3 %

PRGS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 292,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.