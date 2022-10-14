Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.44 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.