Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.
Progress Software Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of PRGS opened at $46.44 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.
In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
