Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $183.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.12. 152,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

