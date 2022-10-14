PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

