Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered by Zacks Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.35 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

