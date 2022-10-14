Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $38.21 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

