Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BRP Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for BRP Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million.
BRP Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -181.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of BRP Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Further Reading
