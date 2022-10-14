Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BRP Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for BRP Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -181.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

