Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $105.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $479,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 126.1% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 40.0% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $1,265,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

