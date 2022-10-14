Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Increased by Analyst

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($7.95) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

ALBO opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 339,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $15,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at $42,693,303.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,275 shares of company stock worth $7,382,589. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

