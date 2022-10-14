Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KNTE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $8.37 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

