Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lowered by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.28 per share.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
