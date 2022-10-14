Radicle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00009605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $65.27 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle (RAD) is a cryptocurrency . Radicle has a current supply of 99,998,580 with 34,526,292.81950884 in circulation. The last known price of Radicle is 1.89648742 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,966,357.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radicle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

