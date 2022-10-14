Radicle (RAD) One Day Volume Hits $4.85 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Radicle has a total market cap of $65.51 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00009894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003171 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.39 or 0.27619848 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010787 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.