Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.47.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.