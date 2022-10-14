Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00011592 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and $551,976.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,973,174 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

