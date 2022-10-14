Raydium Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $67.08 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.39 or 0.27619848 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,948,129 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.